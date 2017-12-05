Golden State Warriors’ fans held their collective breaths on Monday night, when Steph Curry hit the floor and his ankles were going in the wrong direction.

In the final quarter of Golden State’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, Curry tried to jump a passing lane and ended up rolling his right ankle. The Warriors have ruled it a sprained ankle, according to ESPN’s Nick Friedell. It is the same ankle he was injured and had surgery on in the past.

The ankle bone nearly made contact with the floor and his foot bent at almost a right angle.

Steph Curry rolls his ankle pretty badly on this play. Was able to walk off floor on his own power. pic.twitter.com/WjTddeUIPF — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) December 5, 2017

Steph crunching back into the locker room with his ankle heavily wrapped pic.twitter.com/3RUoUPz4mX — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 5, 2017

The injury is worrisome given Curry’s history of ankle issues. He has had numerous surgeries on his right ankle.

Curry sprained his right ankle several times in the 2010-11 season and eventually had surgery to repair the ligaments that were torn as a result. He returned for the start of the 2011-12 season, but sprained his right ankle twice in the first half of the season before straining a tendon in his right foot. The slew of injuries required a second surgery in a 13-month span, and he would only play in 26 games in the 2011-12 season.

If Steph Curry is out for an extended amount of time, the landscape of the NBA would change drastically. Especially in a competitive Western Conference.