Art, music, and expression are the themes for this year’s ‘No Commission’ event, a three-day art exhibition thrown by Bacardi, The Dean Collection, and none other than super producer, Swizz Beatz.

The global event is touching down in Miami from December 7th-9th and artist, art admirers, and music lovers are in for a treat. After making waves in Shanghai and the Bronx this year, it was only right for Miami to get a piece of the action.

The exhibition has made it’s presence all over the world making it highly sought after. However, the No Commission are show is more than just a weekend of fun, it’s a statement for artist which drives the message that the sky is not the limit, it’s just the view. The curated showcase features promising artist who are on the pulse of culture and introduces them to the world all the while going against the grain by not charging commission on the pieces displayed throughout the event. This year artist like Derrick Adams, Dain, Musa N. Nxumalo, Ebony G. Patterson, and many more.

The line-up for this year’s music showcase has yet to be announced. Previous years featured artist like Alicia Keys, Pusha T, DMX, A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, just to name a few. With the event on the horizon, one can only imagine what the trifecta consisting of Swizz Beatz, The Dean Collection, and Bacardi have up their sleeves.

For more information, visit nocommission.bacardi.com.