Compiled in a countdown list of 10 riveting albums of the year, SZA’s debut studio album Ctrl, is labeled as the top album of 2017 by Time Magazine. Described by Time as “one of a kind” and “speaking the truth of a whole generation,” SZA’s impactful Ctrl is an honest project that tackles the mishaps of love, insecurities, and growth. Time further explains,

“From relative obscurity, New Jersey artist SZA (pronounced like the cutting implement) rose to prominence with witty songs marked by gorgeously sparse R&B production and ironclad melodies; there’s a reason stars like collaborator Rihanna and label mate Kendrick Lamar are fans. Her takes on hookup culture and the pursuit of an authentic life are vividly articulated, too. Like all the best artists, her experience is so specific that it rises to the level of universality: She may be one of a kind, but she’s speaking the truth of a whole generation.”

TDE label-mate K. Dot follows closely behind SZA with his album DAMN., ranked as number two. Khalid, Taylor Swift, Perfume Genius, Lorde, Harry Styles, Kesha, LCD Soundsystem and The xx also make an appearance on the list as the top albums of 2017. And while it didn’t make the cut, JAY-Z’s thought-provoking 4:44 makes an honorable mention.

SZA recently became the most nominated woman of the 2018 Grammy Awards, earning five Grammy nominations under her belt. You can also catch her debut Saturday Night Live appearance this Saturday, December 9, at 11:30 p.m.