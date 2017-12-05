Last month at Bad Boy premiere artist French Montana‘s birthday party, the debauchery got so out of hand, that reports of assaults and even a possible rape occurred there.

First, it was reported that two women got into a physic altercation at French’s Southern California home.

It is now being reported that a 19 year old woman claims that she was drugged, beat and raped at the rapper’s 33rd birthday bash. The 911 call from the woman has surfaced, claiming that her clothes were ripped off and she was beat under she had a black eye.

In the recording, the woman, who was obviously under the influence, says, “there are entirely too many Harveys out here,” referring to the the recent sexual accusations against former Hollywood big wig Harvey Weinstein earlier this year.