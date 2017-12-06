Sports Illustrated hosted their annual Sportsman of the Year Ceremony today at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Beyonce made a surprise appearance at the award show to present Colin Kaepernick with his Muhammad Ali legacy award. The award is given to athletes who use their platform to change the world, and Kaepernick has undoubtedly filled the requirements.

Yonce took the stage gracefully in a black and grey vertical striped, sequined dress, paired with a half-up-half-down kinky, side ponytail. “I am so proud and humbled to present to Muhammad Ali legacy award to Colin Kaepernick,” Bey said after thanking the former 49ers QB for his personal sacrifice.

Kaepernick joined Beyonce on stage dressed in all black, sporting his signature afro and delivered a heartwarming speech.

I say this as a person who receives credit for using my platform to protest systemic oppression, racialized injustice and and the dire consequences of anti-blackness in America. I accept this award not for myself, but on behalf of the people. Because if it were not for my love of the people, I would not have protested. And if it was not for the support from the people, I would not be on this stage today.

