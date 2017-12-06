When John Wall went down with a knee injury a week and a half ago, Bradley Beal knew the Washington Wizards would need more from him to fill the void. If the Wizards were going to break out of their current funk and get back into the win column, then they would need one of their players to provide a spark.

Beal scored a career-high 51 points, and the Wizards bounced back from a demoralizing loss the night before to beat the Trail Blazers 106-92 in Portland on Tuesday night.

Beal made 21 field goals, also a career high, and the Wizards led by as many as 23 points. He hit five three-pointers.

Career-high FIFTY-ONE points for Bradley Beal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m6hNWEsHlY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2017

It goes without saying that the Wizards offense has been seriously lacking in the absence of superstar point guard John Wall. As the second primary scoring option on Washington, it has undoubtedly fallen on Beal to carry the load with Wall out.

Bradley Beal’s night will live in Portland lore as the most points ever scored by a visiting opponent, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who scored 49 against the Blazers as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 17, 1972.