Words by Shurida Lundi

Chance the Rapper has done it again, just call him Santa. He held his monthly event OpenMike which was created in honor of his mentor Mike Hawkins and gave out some really nice Christmas gifts. Each attendee was given a pair of Jordan Retro 11s which won’t be released until this Saturday.

A video on Twitter showed Chano on stage at the Cindy Pritzker Auditorium with a sneaker box ready and the crowd going wild. Jordan was able to give 300 pairs of the unreleased 11s to the attendees of the event. The Coloring Book emcee said this event was “one of its best nights yet.”

Earlier this year, Chance the Rapper planned to donate $1 million to Chicago schools. He also donated his Grammy Awards to his hometown’s museum. Chance continues to give back to his community and we hope he never changes.

.@chancetherapper gave every kid who attended his #OpenMike tonight a pair of Jordan 11s. You can't tell me he's not the 🐐. Shout out @SocialWorks_Chi. #RipBrotherMike (via @marty2621) pic.twitter.com/S28JkReovQ — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) December 5, 2017