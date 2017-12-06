Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be honored with a well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony will honor the wrestler-turned-actor in the motion pictures category for his status as a global box-office powerhouse.

The Rock was once the highest paid actor until Mark Wahlberg dethroned him this year. This past year he starred in Bay Watch, The Fate of the Furious, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle alongside Kevin Hart.

He’s already booked and busy for the next two years and 2017 didn’t even end yet. He will star in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, based on the theme park ride, along with the upcoming films Rampage and Skyscraper. In 2019, The Rock will star with Jason Statham in a Fast and Furious spinoff movie based on his breakout character Hobbs. This move has Tyrese upset and lying all over social media.

Producer of Walk of Fame ceremonies Ana Martinez explained why he deserves this honor:

Not only does Dwayne have a great personality and talent, but he also does a great amount of philanthropic work which is part of the criteria for earning an immortal spot on the Walk of Fame. We envision scores of photos being taken at his star by his fans.

The ceremony is going down on December 13th, a week before Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters.