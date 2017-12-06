Another groundbreaking milestone in the career of Jay-Z has surfaced. Last night (Dec. 5), during the Chicago stop of his 4:44 tour, Jay-Z reunited with his documented mentor, Jaz-O after years of vivid hostility over a Roc-A-Fella contract dispute involving Sauce Money.

Back in the mid-eighties, hip-hop’s true school era, Jay-Z and Jaz-O were members of Brooklyn rap collective High Potent. Their single, “H.P. Gets Busy” created a local outburst that sparked a rumored hype about the elevated skill set of a young Jay who was being mentored by the locally favored Jaz-O.

Jaz-O’s 1989 single “Hawaiian Sophie” is one of the most momentous projects in hip-hop history, as the visual is a prime showcase of a young Jigga submerged into his signature rapid lyrical skills.

Roc Nation’s Emory Jones shared the now-classic photo of the two Brooklyn legends on Instagram, which sent hip hop heads into an automatic fury of suspenseful happiness.