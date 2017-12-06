Jeezy finally shared the full track list for his upcoming album Pressure, which will be released for pre-order on December 15th. The 13 track list reveals collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, 2 Chainz, Puff Daddy, Kodak Black, YG and much more.

A lot of fans have been eagerly waiting on a Kendrick and J. Cole album collaboration, but was disappointed when TDE co- President Terrence “Punch” Henderson tweeted last summer that that would probably never happen. It’s no wonder why American Dream which features the two, has become a highly anticipated release.

This may just be the only shot at fans getting their dream collab. See the full track list below.