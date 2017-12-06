Jordan Peele‘s Twilight Zone is officially on its way.

Today CBS All Access announced the reboot has been ordered to series, meaning Jordan Peele and suspense fans alike are in for a treat. He will be joined by Simon Kinberg (X-Men television and movie series) and Marco Ramirez (Marvel’s The Defenders) for the reboot of the series, which ran for five seasons from 1959 to 1964.

“Too many times this year it’s felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can’t think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences,” said Peele in a press statement.