Words by Megan Ambers

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that Kim Kardashian or her sisters have been accused of thievery, but this time they are coming for her children’s line.

Kim is being accused of ripping of Rei Kawakubo and Demna Gvasalia designs, for her 2017 holiday collection for Kid Supply, a children’s line she launched with husband Kanye West earlier this year. The pieces includes faux fur coats, sweatshirts, and new miniature Yeezys, and more.

Diet Prada, an Instagram account known for calling out copycats, pointed out that similarities between Kid Supply’s embroidered bomber and sequin dresses to the originals designs of both Comme des Garçons and Vetements.

“Just when we thought you may have rocked the glitter better than Bey,” The caption starts. “ you had to go and rip an extremely limited edition @commedesgarcons x Kosho & Co souvenir jacket for your @thekidsupplyline AND that one-of-a-kind custom sequin @vetements_official dress made specially for North.”

However, a spokesperson for the children’s line insist that the pieces are not copies, but in fact an “homage”. “The idea behind Kids Supply is to give people the opportunity to purchase things that would never be available for children otherwise,” A representative of Kids Supply told the Page Six. “We decided to release the Demna dress after making one on our own for North because it got such a great reaction and an overflow of people wanting it for their own children. We named it the Demna dress to pay homage to him as it was one of Kim and North’s favorite mommy and men moments.”