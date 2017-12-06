The Big Baller Brand isn’t living up to the hype on the basketball court. Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball is reportedly “disgusted” with the Lakers’ 8-15 record this season and their current five-game losing streak. Of course, this report of how Lonzo is feeling comes from none other than the Big Baller kingpin, LaVar Ball.

"He's disgusted, he's not used to losing like this. The #Lakers should build around Lonzo. Why are they sitting him down and not starting him the 4th quarter? This is why the record is raggedy." –@bigballerbrand CEO @Lavarbigballer on @ZO2_ pic.twitter.com/Krs6SALnhc — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) December 5, 2017

“The Lakers should build around Lonzo,” LaVar Ball said. “Why are they sitting him down and not starting him the fourth quarter? This is why the record is raggedy.”

Lonzo did not play at all in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 118-95 loss at home to the Rockets on Sunday, and he finished with just two points on 0-of-4 shooting in 22 minutes. So far this season, the 19-year old point guard is averaging 8.7 points, 7 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Lonzo isn’t just shooting poorly from the field but also from the line, so while his rebounding, assists, and defense haven’t been bad until his shot starts falling he will be a liability at times on the floor for Lakers, especially at crunch time.

Lavar Ball needs to find a way to tone his commentary about the Lakers down a bit. With his son’s play not being all that great, his constant annalist isn’t helping matters.