The rap world was all geeked up when Ma$e out of nowhere dropped diss record “The Oracle” Thanksgiving weekend against fellow Harlem rapper and former friend Cam’ron.

Gone was Pastor Mason Betha and Mase from the Bad Boy Records days with the shiny suite popping bottles on the side of Diddy and it seemed like old Murda Ma$e was back in the building and here at The Source we wanted to know if he would be down with doing a rap battle.

Last week, The Source questioned whether or not Ma$e would be interested in a rap battle on URLTV and the answer may shock you.

URLTV’s own Smack White put our question out there via Instagram

Let’s do it. @rsvpmase @thesource #youcantcopyrespect | #SMACKVOL1™ | LINK THE BIO A post shared by SMACK WHITE (@smackwhite) on Nov 30, 2017 at 11:27am PST

It seems like Ma$e may be down with it. Ma$e responded:

Meanwhile, battle rappers The Saga and Brizz Rawsteen have sounded off with their thoughts regarding a potential battle. According to them:

Are you down to see Ma$e spit bars on URLTV? Emerging battle rap star and blogger Jimz has already started the discussion.

Sound off in the comments below!