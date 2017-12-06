Following the hype behind his surprise diss track aimed at Cam’ron, Mase drops a new song featuring Diddy and DJ Khaled titled, “Rap Rushmore”.

The Harlem emcee rapped over the track: “I’m Rap Rushmore/Feel like I should bust more/They lust more, I bust more/Give me brain, plus jaw / I’m the rules/I’m the juice/I’m the face/I’m the safe/I’m the reason ni***s poppin’/I’m the reason b****es blockin’/I’m the reason ni***s shopping 20K,” meanwhile his former mentor and Khaled assist with the ad-libs.

Mase stopped by the Angie Martinez Show for an unexpected, intimate interview and addressed why he finally dissed Cam after “turning the other cheek” for two decades. “I’m a grown man. Whatever happened when we were 19 grow up,” he said.

had an unexpected and interesting visit today from @rsvpmase!! full video link in bio. A post shared by Angie Martinez (@angiemartinez) on Dec 5, 2017 at 8:57pm PST

He insisted that he had to “come out the house” to clap back at The Diplomats rapper because he kept instigating the situation after Mase showed that he’s a changed man. Let’s see what Cam is going to say when he catches wind of this interview, because we all know he’s not one to hold his tongue.

Listen to “Rap Rushmore” below.