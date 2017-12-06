Meek Mill’s attorney’s are doing everything in their legal power to free him.

Judge Genece Brinkley denied his emergency petition to be granted bail saying the Philly emcee is a “flight risk” and a “danger to the community”, and his lawyers filed a new superior bail motion the next day.

Meek wants the Pennsylvania Superior Court to reconsider his new motion for bail because Judge Brinkley’s motion “does not mention” or “address the legally, logically and chronologically prior motion for the recusal,” XXL reports. His legal team suggests Judge Brinkley’s reasons for denying bail are “inapt and unpersuasive.” Her claim that he’s a “risk to the safety of others” is “unsupported and unfair.” The attorneys conclude that the order shows a “manifest abuse of discretion”.

Meek is facing up to 2-4 years in prison for violating his probation after getting arrested after breaking up a fight in the St. Louis airport, then later getting arrested in New York City for popping wheelies on his dirt bike to impress children. There are some people who believe the Wins & Losses rapper shouldn’t have been doing these things knowing he’s on probation, but keep in mind, he has been on papers for about 10 years. How many “bad” things have you done in the past 10 years?

#FreeMeek.