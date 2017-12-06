Migos respond… six months later

Today, Dec. 6 Migos’ Quavo shared on social media what appears to be an untitled song with diss lyrics geared towards the identity of Joe Budden, “If a n—a hating, call him Joe Budden,” with sound effects of the term “p***sy” following the phrase.

C O N T R O L T H A S T R E E T S 12.8.17 A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on Dec 6, 2017 at 12:21pm PST

Back in June, the illustrious meme-worthy moment between Joe Budden and Migos took place during an interview at the 2017 BET Awards. Currently, a renowned personality for Complex’s Everyday Struggle, Budden along with his co-hosts Nadeska Alexis and DJ Akademiks sat down with Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff to discuss the dynamics behind their popularity.

Akademiks asked Takeoff a common Migos listener inquiry which is centered around his absence from the trio’s hit, “Bad and Boujee,” leaving the Migos member in some form of emotional discomfort. After Takeoff constantly repeats in response, “Does it look like I’m left off ‘Bad and Boujee?,” Budden could not fathom the mediocre dialogue any longer did the honors of dropping his microphone and stormed away from the interview.

Ever since that day, tension has hit the short-lived relationship between Budden and Migos. The unknown titled track will be featured on compilation mixtape, Control The Streets Vol. 1, set for release this Friday.