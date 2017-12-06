The Russian Olympic Committee has been suspended from the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea after the International Olympic Committee examined the findings of a 16-month investigation into Russia’s doping and cheating at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.

JUST IN: Russia banned from Winter Olympics https://t.co/wnkmID3hZY pic.twitter.com/vVzbSQR5c4 — The Hill (@thehill) December 5, 2017

Twitter already has some jokes about the situation. Sadly the jokes are true.

BREAKING: Russia banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics, although they will still be participating in the 2018 U.S. Elections pic.twitter.com/HmsTTailVI — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) December 5, 2017

Russia has been barred from the 2018 Winter Olympics Games for doping. #RussiaOutOfOlympics Putin & Trump have promised to participate in 2020 US presidential elections. pic.twitter.com/BYE8m7jCqn — A Karani Onsomu (@erwoti) December 5, 2017

As a result of this ban, no Russian officials will be allowed to attend the games. Their flag will be excluded from any display, and if any “clean” Russian athletes are given permission to attend, they won’t be competing under the Russian flag. They’ll compete under the name “Olympic Athlete from Russia” (OAR) and the Olympic flag, any medals they win won’t be credited to Russia and the Olympic anthem will be played in any ceremony. IOC president Thomas Bach said:

This was an unprecedented attack on the integrity of the Olympic Games and sport. The IOC EB [executive board], after following due process, has issued proportional sanctions for this systemic manipulation while protecting the clean athletes. This should draw a line under this damaging episode and serve as a catalyst for a more effective anti-doping system led by WADA [World Anti-Doping Agency].

Let’s see how Putin and Russia Wessel their way around this situation.