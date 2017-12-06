I ain’t done wit 2017 yet… — Sean Don (@BigSean) December 1, 2017

Speculations surrounded the twitter accounts of Big Sean and Metro Boomin over the past week. Both the G.O.O.D Music rapper and super producer began to tweet out “Double or Nothing.” This tweet drew a lot of attention. Following the tweet, were a series of pictures featuring the two superstars. And then came the announcement for a collaborative album; something that the “Mask Off” board master is becoming quite renowned for. Notice the mystique in the shadowed-like cover art below.

DOUBLE OR NOTHING THE ALBUM this thursday @ midnight! @metroboomin let’s go!!! 🎲🎲 pic.twitter.com/Gzpf60b1oX — Sean Don (@BigSean) December 6, 2017

It is great to see that an album can be promoted soley through twitter, prior to its release, in this day and age. Double or Nothing will be released Thursday, Dec. 7 at midnight. This album comes after the Halloween release of the 24 year-old producer’s collaborative project, Without Warning, with 21 Savage and Offset.

Hip Hop has been shaped by the sounds of Metro in 2017; hence his 2nd consecutive win for producer of the year at the BET Hip-Hop awards. On the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated Nov. 25, his production makes up 10 % of the entire chart. 4 of out those 10 songs score in the top 40 of the chart.

Double or Nothing adds to the collaborations between two of Hip Hop’s biggest names. Metro produced Big Sean’s grammy nominated, triple-platinum single, “Bounce Back,” late in 2016. Fans will be able to stream the joint album on Apple Music, Spotify and Tidal upon its release on Thursday.