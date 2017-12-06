Move over Centric, BET Her is here!

Centric has rebranded to BET Her which will focus on African-American women all day every day. The channel will target culture, lifestyle, and entertainment. BET Her will allow women to empower, connect, and embrace who they are and what makes them so unique.

This is “historic” for the community of African-American women as Louis Carr, BET’s President of Broadcast and Media Sales, put it.

There isn’t one place dedicated for black women to be entertained, inspired and empowered, and the BET HER brand defines that. – Michele Thornton, Senior VP of media sales.

All ages of African-American women will be given a source of content through this rebranding.

Women will be able to relate to images, uplift other women, and emphasize their eccentricity.