Tomi Lahren insulted Beyoncé hours after the singer presented Colin Kaepernick with Sports Illustrated’s Muhammed Ali Legacy Award at the Barclays Center on Tuesday night.

Police-hating Beyoncé presents police and America-hating Kappy with a “legacy” award. This is how far we’ve fallen. Wow. pic.twitter.com/KIe6IqEQey — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) December 6, 2017

Now you know it was just a matter of time before the Beyhive came to the defense of their Queen Bey.

The Beyoncé jealousy is real. 😂 Perhaps because she is a beautiful, successful, talented woman and isn't on her parent's insurance? — Marcella (@marcellalaluna) December 6, 2017

Beyoncé has more class in her finger than you ever will, Tomi. #Beyonce — joseph (@joseph984) December 6, 2017

How far we’ve fallen was obvious November 8, 2016. — Kristen Clark (@luv2hugtreez) December 6, 2017

Going against the Beyhive though is a losing battle. Lahren should have known better. The reporter has made a name for herself for attempting to take shots at Bey and Kap in the past. Lahren repeatedly slammed Kaepernick as “disrespectful” when the former San Francisco 49er decided to take a knee during the national anthem before games to protest police brutality.

Tomi Lahren seems to love to use her platform to rally those who just want to spew hate and controversy. Glad to see within hours, the Beyhive got into formation to clap right back.