After destroying the equipment of a Detroit venue, Trey Songz pled guilty to two misdemeanors back in August for disturbing the peace and received 18 months of probation. Looks like Songz is back in the hot seat after a fan accused him of getting physical with her during a meet and greet.

A Philadelphia woman says she bought tickets to meet the singer in the VIP at a strip club called the Vanity Grand Cabaret, but instead got a slap in the face, literally. Documents obtained by TMZ says that after the event the fan made an attempt to snap a picture with Trey in the parking lot but got attacked after he smacked her phone out of her hand and into her face, in result breaking her glasses.

This said woman is suing the singer and the venue for up to $50,000 with claims that they knew Songz had a tendency “toward violence and negative interaction with the public.” There has not been any comments from Trey Songz or his team as of yet.