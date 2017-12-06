Tupac Shakur's Ex-Girlfriend is Selling Pic of His Junk for $7,500

A picture of Tupac Shakur’s full frontal is about to go on sale for $7,500.

The picture was taken during a 1990 house party in Marin County. Pac was a clown and always tried to shock his friends by dropping his pants. His girlfriend at the time threatened to snap an image of the late rapper if he didn’t cover up, and of course he didn’t back down.

TMZ reports that the ex wants to sell the picture privately to rock ‘n’ roll auction house, which is accepting offers. However, if she doesn’t get the amount she wants, she’s letting it go to the highest bidder. Who wouldn’t want a picture of Tupac’s junk?

The former flame says she has more party images she plans to sell, but he’s fully clothed this time.

Check out the image that will be auctioned below: