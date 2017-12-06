Victor Cruz played five years with Eli Manning in New York. In one of those years, he won a Super Bowl. He holds his former quarterback in high regard, so to see everything going down in New York over the last two weeks, he was more than willing to give Good Morning Football his thoughts on the situation.

“Benching Eli was probably one of the most disrespectful things I’ve seen in a very long time,” Cruz said.

"As far as Coach McAdoo being fired, I think it was long overdue."

Cruz caught 509 passes for 4,459 yards and 25 touchdowns from Manning. He has tremendous respect for what the man can do, so he was far from upset when the Giants announced Monday that McAdoo had been fired.

Even with the firing of McAdoo, the Giants are still not going to be good for the remainder of the season. Former players like Victor Cruz can speak about Ben McAdoo and the supposed disrespect all they want, but it wasn’t as if Manning was playing like a super bowl champion.