Words by Jasmine Johnson

It’s been one helluva a year for Ty Dolla $ign. He has announced that he will be going on tour starting on February 21st in Santa Ana, California and ending it at Los Angeles, California with a secret date. He will be opening up for some BIG KRIT shows while he is on tour as well.

Dolla recently released his 20-track project, Beach House 3, on October 27th, taking his craft to a another level for the r&b game. It features The Dream, YG, 24hrs, Pharrell, Lil’ Wayne, Jeremih and many more. He states that he wants this album to show his r&b singer side, but couldn’t resist the freaky track which is called “Droptop in The Rain.” There are several notable tracks that fans will note gives the album a ‘90s era type vibe . He also recently performed on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show with YG performing “Ex,” and other singles off the album. Also on the Jimmy Fallon Show as a special guest with Wiz Khalifa performing hit single “Something New.”

Peep the Don’t Judge Me tour dates below and get ready for the LA native to give you that West Coast vibe with a little ‘90s vibe era your way!