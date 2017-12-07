Major key alert!

The Source has received the exclusive first photo of all four judges for FOX’s new hit singing competition series.

DJ Khaled, alongside music mogul Diddy, Meghan Trainor and Republic Records Group President Charlie Walk has joined the panel of judges for FOX’s new singing competition, “The Four: Battle for Stardom.”

According to Variety, the participants and winner of the series will have new music released via Republic Records through Universal Music Group, headed by Walk, who has worked on more than 50 number one songs, including “Daughters” by John Mayer and Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie.”

In a statement, Diddy, who’s all too familiar with the singing competition set up from his MTV “Making the Band” glory days, gushed:

“This show is going to disrupt the world of competition television and will revolutionize the format. … We plan on being the best talent show out there, taking it to that next level and making history again. This series is about pure competition, fighting for your survival. Do you want to win? Do you want to be great? We’re giving fans a genuine look at what it takes to make it to the top and stay there – surrounding these up-and-coming artists with the best, turning them into the next generation of stars.”

The six-episode series will be hosted by Black Eye Peas alum Fergie.

Auditions for the competition is still open. For more information, click here.

“The Four” will premiere on FOX on January 4, 2018 at 8 p.m. ET.

Will you be tuning in?