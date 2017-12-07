Chance the Rapper continues to take his philanthropy efforts to new levels. On Wednesday, he announced that Google funded coding classes for 20 schools in his hometown of Chicago.

Today @Google funded coding classes for 20 schools on the south and west sides. God bless everyone involved. Thank you. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 6, 2017

Google has donated a generous amount of $1.5 million to Chano’s non-profit organization SocialWorks, to bring computer science to Chicago Public Schools. Co-founded by Chance, SocialWorks is a non-profit that “aims to empower youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement while fostering leadership, accessibility, and positivity within the youth throughout Chicago.”

David Drummond, Alphabet Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Google, shared that $500,000 of the $1.5 million donation is going to Chicago Public Schools’ CS4All Initiative, while the $1 million will go to SocialWorks. To celebrate, the Grammy-award winning artist surprised fifth grade students at Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Academy, and joined them in a coding lesson from fellow Chicago Googler employees. Justin Cunningham, the Executive Directors of SocialWorks, expressed his gratitude about the announcement: