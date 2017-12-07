She is a messy b*tch that lives for drama and will be headed to a television near you soon.

Internet sensation Branden Miller is taking his internet persona Joanne the Scammer to television. Spitsider is reporting Miller is creating a new TV show with his breakout character Ms. Joanne with comic and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Chelsea Peretti. The yet named series will be produced by Super Deluxe, who has teamed up with Miller in the past for internet shorts.

This won’t be the first collaboration for Miller and Peretti. The two worked previously in a Super Deluxe short where that no good Joanne broke into Peretti’s “Caucasian home” because you know that girl loves a robbery. The series will be written by Parks and Recreations and Masters of None’s Joe Mande.