NFL Hall of Famer Warren Moon’s executive assistant has come out with some explosive claims against the Hall of Fame quarterback.

In a lawsuit filed in an Orange County courtroom on Wednesday, Wendy Haskell, 32, claims Moon repeatedly made sexual advances towards her while requiring her to wear thong underwear and sleep in his bed during business trips.

Haskell also claims the 61-year-old grabbed her crotch during a trip to Seattle this year. The suit further alleges Moon once pulled off Haskell’s bathing suit after slipping a drug in her drink. Haskell says Moon would threaten to replace her whenever she voiced concern about his behavior.

Moon co-founded the sports marketing firm in 2010. Haskell was hired in July and traveled with Moon regularly. In her lawsuit, the woman alleges that after complaining about Moon’s sexual advances, she was demoted by the marketing firm.

Moon, who won a Rose Bowl with the University of Washington and then played 17 seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2000, was sued in 1995 by a Vikings cheerleader who accused him of sexual assault. That same year, he was arrested for hitting and choking his wife. He was charged, but later acquitted when his wife said she had provoked the fight.