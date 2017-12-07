Nike plans to honor an extraordinary city and extraordinary people in sports.

On Thursday, Nike announced that it will name of of its newest WHQ buildings after Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in 2019. In addition to Williams, Nike will also honor and name three other buildings after Sebastian Coe, Coach Mike Krzyzewski, and New York City, all set to open in early 2018. Apart of Nike’s campus extension, the buildings “reinforce the original campus master plan and link to pre-existing spaces through open green areas, sports courts and fields, and are positioned for fluid future growth.”

The Serena Williams building, the largest WHQ building, is described to be more than one million square feet, covering almost three city blocks. Nike’s reasoning for naming the building after the tennis champ?

“Williams has been a Nike athlete since December 2003. Her record in tennis majors — an unmatched 23 singles titles — solidifies her stature as one of the greatest athletes of all time and one of the most inspiring people in sport.”

Serena Williams recently gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September, and married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in November. Read her Instagram post referring to the exciting news about the Nike building below.