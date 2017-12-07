Ronda Rousey may finally be ready to test out a new career in professional wrestling.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion is nearing a deal to make several appearances for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) with the expectation that she would perform on some of the company’s biggest shows of the year.

Rousey’s move to WWE wouldn’t necessarily be full time because she’s currently in production on her next film role in the movie Mile 22 where she will star alongside Mark Wahlberg, John Malkovich, and Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan. Production on Mile 22 is expected to run until at least February with filming taking place in Atlanta.

Rousey has previously appeared on WWE programming when she got involved in a spot during WrestleMania 31 where she tussled with Stephanie McMahon, who is an executive with WWE as well as a part-time performer.

Rousey was also shown on screen a few months ago during the Mae Young Classic where her friend and fellow UFC veteran Shayna Baszler was competing in a tournament amongst several women’s wrestlers vying for a shot in WWE. At that time, Rousey staged an “altercation” with WWE superstars Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley while standing alongside her real-life friends Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

Rousey started her career 12-0, becoming arguably the sports biggest star thanks to her dominance. She went into her fight with Holly Holm holding the Women’s Bantamweight Title, but she was defeated in the second round. Rousey’s next and final fight in the UFC came on Dec. 30, 2016, when Amanda Nunes defeated her in the first round.

Transitioning to WWE seems to be a nice money grab and a great way exist UFC.