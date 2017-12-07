Tasman Holloway is Back With New Visuals for “SLDE”

Tasman Holloway is Back With New Visuals for “SLDE”

Tasman Holloway is back with a new video for his record titled “SLDE”. Things look aesthetically different on the emcee’s visuals.

The crisp video switches from vivid angles, and is paired with some slick word play about his new crib in Las Vegas. “SLDE” is featured on his forthcoming project Self Made which is slate for an early March release date.

Word on the street is, Holloway plans to drop 50 new videos in the upcoming months. That’s right, 50. He also plans to embark on an excursion to the West Coast.

As we (im)patiently wait for the full-length project to drop in March, you can check out the video above.