Words by Shurida Lundi

After the Atlanta mayoral election, many people had a lot to say about the results and opinions of others and the election itself. Some demanded a recount of the votes; it seemed that there were some that couldn’t believe Atlanta elected their second African-American female mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms.

One person by the name of Kathy Rae was so bothered by Atlanta CBS 46 anchor’s Sharon Reed that she wrote a disrespectful e-mail. Reed stated that Rae had mischaracterized what she said in a previous broadcast. Reed along with her co-anchors discussed how the shifting racial demographics played a part in the election. Reed decided it was only right that the world should see the email she received. The email read:

You need to be fired for the race baiting comment you made tonight. It’s o.k. for blacks to discuss certain subjects but not whites. Really??? you are what I call a N***r not a black person. you are a racist N***r. you are what’s wrong with the world.

Reed could’ve easily torn Rae to shreds on national television. Instead her response was so eloquently said, but you knew that the clapback was real.