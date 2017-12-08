Ayesha Curry Goes Digital With New Chef App

Words by Nick Slay

Ayesha Curry shoots her own shot with her video game app available for Apple and Android. The wife, author, TV personality and chef will be ‘coming soon’ to a mobile screen near you. The ‘Chef Curry’ application is a joint venture with PM Studios and will take it’s own unique spin on the time management gaming genre.

Users will play the game set in a fictional restaurant owned by the dynamic duo, Ayesha and Steph Curry. Playing as Steph, gamers will use his fancy footwork to frantically meet the the demands of a bustling restaurant. Taking a page out the Fox reality show Hell’s Kitchen it will be your job to keep customers happy while watching the clock as you accomidate the picky needs of restaurant patrons. Ayesha will play the Boss over seeing the kitchen. The more you beat the buzzer and keep the customers happy the more points and upgrades you’ll receive which will allow you to lace Steph with new gear and other cool additions.

This is a big win for Ayesha who is already the new face of Covergirl with ads on billboards and TV commercials. She released a cook book so this video game is definitely keeping her in brand. This venture into the mobile gaming platform should complete a nice trifecta for the wife of the Golden State NBA star. According to a source for Statista.com, in 2017 the global mobile games revenue will reach 40.6 billion U.S. dollars. up from 30.1 billion in 2015.