If you had plans to see Beyonce perform live at the Coachella festival in 2018, then this will have you sitting on the edge of your seat.

Yonce’s choreographer JaQuel Knight said that her upcoming performance will be epic. He used these four words “amazing, beyond, iconic, life” to describe the experience in a nutshell. This will be the Grammy nominated singer’s first performance since giving birth to her twins Sir and Rumi Carter. Beyonce was originally scheduled to perform in the 2017 festival but postponed her appearance after announcing her pregnancy.

“We’re getting ready for Coachella and you know, that’s going to change the game. Be ready for a good time. A good ol’ time.” Knight teased of the highly anticipated performance.

Knight first began working with Beyonce while choreographing her 2009 Single Ladies music video. Since then JaQuel has went on to help design and choreograph Bey’s amazing performances for the Super Bowl, the “Formation” video and her last two world tours. Recently the 28 year old also choreographed N.E.R.D. and Rihanna’s “Lemon” video.

We hope all of you BeyHives are ready. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!