Brandon Ingram silenced the sold-out Philadelphia crowd with 0.8 seconds left on the clock, to beat the 76ers 107-104 Thursday night. Ingram finished with 21 points. 3 of those 21 came after a drive and kick out, by Lonzo Ball, to a wide-open Ingram, for the go- ahead bucket to ice the game. “He already saw it before it happened,” exclaimed LaVar Ball, on his son’s game winning assists.

The Lakers came into Philadelphia riding a 5-game losing streak and losing 7 of their last 10. On the night he nailed the biggest shot of his young NBA career, Brandon Ingram did it with a calm confidence. He added 7 rebounds and 6 assists to go along with his scoring total. The Lakers bench helped to propel them as well. Both Jordan Clarkson and Julius Randle, finished with 16 points apiece. Lonzo fell 2 rebounds and 2 assists shy of his 3rd career triple-double. He came into the game tied with Ben Simmons with 2 triple-doubles. Although he was booed by 76ers’ fans every time he touched the ball, he enjoyed playing in the tough atmosphere. “They were going after us,” Lonzo stated. “It’s always fun to play like that though.”

The young stars on both teams shined Thursday night. Simmons netted his 3rd career triple double and his running mate, Joel Embiid, finished with 33 points. During the last meeting between these two teams, 76ers’ center, Embiid dominated with career high 46 points. The Lakers seemed to minimize the damage done by the 76ers front man this time around.

The game winner sent LaVar into a hysterical celebration. He embraced his son after game to tell him how proud he was.

LaVar made headlines this week when he removed his 2nd oldest son, LiAngelo, from UCLA, after his indefinite suspension by the school. The suspension was the result of his involvement in the shoplifting incident in China, with two of his UCLA teammates.

Both teams are back in action on Saturday night. The Lakers continue their east coast road trip to face the Hornets in Charlotte. The 76ers head to Cleveland to take on a red-hot Cavaliers team.