Chance The Rapper made a special appearance on WGN’s Morning News broadcast.

Chano was reporting the weather forecast for the Chicago area while cracking some jokes, and rocking the “invisible cloak” to blend in with the green screen.

The cameo was done to promote WGN’s 15th annual Morning News Toy Drive. This year, the network partnered with Chano’s youth empowerment charity, SocialWorks, to attract viewers to participate in the drive. You can watch Chance’s weather report above.

I’m going to let Chance finish but, Flava Flav had the best weather forecast of all time.