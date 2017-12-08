Words by Leslie Monet

Evalyce Santiago, a 16-year-old student at Wilby High School in Waterbury, CT, was fatally shot three times by her boyfriend who is allegedly married to the girl’s sister fathering three of his wife’s children on Monday night. The teen was found in the passenger seat of a flaming car with wounds to her head and hands, reflecting close range and intent to kill.

After shots were fired inside the car, 27-year-old Domonique Pittman, collided into a utility pole in a resident’s yard and escaped before the car burst into flames. Waterbury Police Deputy, Chief Spagnolo, told local news they found Pittman visibly shaken and suffering from some bumps and bruises. Sources close to the teen’s school disclosed she was homeless and her peers will have to go through grief therapy to cope with the tragic event.

During a mournful vigil yesterday evening, Santiago’s family and friends gathered to say their goodbyes. “To have all this happen and not even say ‘Goodbye’ or ‘I love you’ to her again, it just hurts” said Santiago’s aunt Christy Rivera. The relationship between Santiago and Pittman is being further investigated as the legal age of consent is 16 in the State of Connecticut and it was unclear when it began. Francisco Rivera, the teen’s adoptive father, told news “He was my son in law. I just want the truth. He was dating my daughter and he has three kids with my daughter.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for Santiago’s funeral and burial expenses. Pittman is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court today.