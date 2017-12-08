With $130 million in earnings, Forbes announced that Diddy is the highest paid musician of 2017.

The mogul raked up his astounding earnings from his Ciroc Vodka deal, the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, and the sale of one-third of his Sean John clothing line for an estimated $70 million. The yearly Forbes list calculates pretax income from June 1, 2016 through June 1, 2017, and the data is collected from Nielsen Music, Pollstar, the RIAA and industry insiders. Following right behind Diddy on the list is Beyonce, the highest paid woman in music, with $105 million, Drake with $94 million, The Weeknd with $92 million, and Coldplay with $88 million.

In an interview earlier this year, Diddy told Forbes that his business ventures aren’t anything new.

I started looking at business at the age of 12, [from] delivering newspapers to working in gas station bathrooms, or even doing things like being a background dancer or a stylist. Whatever I could do to get close to the industry.

Read the top 10 highest paid musicians of 2017 below and the full list here.