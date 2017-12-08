Ruff Ryder’s First Lady Eve was initially afraid to meet her husband Maximillion Cooper’s parents because he jokingly told her his father didn’t like African-Americans.

The Who’s That Girl hitmaker’s in-laws are Caucasian and when Cooper told her they weren’t fond of black people, she was shocked he didn’t tell them she is African-American.

“When my husband and I first started dating, I was going to meet his parents and he thought it would be funny to tell me that his dad didn’t like black people,” she said on her U.S. chat show The Talk on Tuesday (December 5, 2017). “He was kidding. You have to know my husband, he thinks stuff like this is funny and it was funny, because his parents are amazing and beautiful.”

“But he did tell me that and I was terrified,” she continued. “I was like, ‘How could you not prepare them, what did you say, why couldn’t you tell them?,’ and then I got there and they were amazing, but I was so stressed out.”