Kylie Jenner Will Launch Diverse Range of Concealers

Words by Shurida Lundi

With the launch of Fenty Beauty, the makeup world was shook that Rihanna was able to create 40 shades of foundation. Makeup brands around the world started to promote that they were just as inclusive as Fenty Beauty. Kylie Jenner has now joined the wave of showing diversity in skin tones and will be launching new concealers that will come in 30 shades.

The new concealers will be a part of Jenner’s Silver Series which will be released on December 13th. Along with the concealers, Kylie Cosmetics will also be debuting 20 shades of lipsticks that are small and compact. These bullet lipsticks will also be released the same day. Jenner says that the concealers are made to be long-lasting and the construction of the paddle to swipe the product on your face gives you enough product where you only have to dip in the bottle once.

Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian West is also planning to release concealers under KKW Beauty she told BAZAAR.com last month. There has been talks that Kylie will be launching one more item under her silver series, but we may not find out until Dec. 13th.