Words by Megan Ambers

Lately, La La Anthony’s acting career has gone through the roof, with hit series Starz’s Power and BET’s The New Edition Story on her acting resume. Now the actress has locked down on a new role on Fox’s Star.

According to Deadline, the former MTV’s VJ will take on the role of Paola, the estranged mother of Angel (portrayed by guest star Evan Ross) who also has a connection to Jahil (played by Benjamin Bratt). Deadline also reports that Migos’ Quavo will also guest star on the hit series as himself.

Looks like #Quavo is flexing his acting chops on #STAR. A post shared by The Source Magazine (@thesource) on Nov 29, 2017 at 6:58am PST

Fox’s hit Star, co-created by Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy, follows three talented singers hoping to make a career in the cut throat business of music.