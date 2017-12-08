LeBron James‘ real-estate game just got a major upgrade.

The general belief around the league is that LeBron will leave Cleveland after this season to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. Adding more fuel to the fire, LeBron reportedly just bought another home in Los Angeles, a $23 million mansion, according to TMZ.

LeBron James Drops $23 Million for Second L.A. Mansion https://t.co/U8oj8SlKWs — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) December 7, 2017

The 15,846 square foot pad, located in the affluent Brentwood neighborhood, was built in 2017 and features a number of amenities that you’d expect for a king, including eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a theater room, wine cellar, rooftop terrace with elevator access, a cigar room with air purifying technology and an onyx bar, just to name a few.

LeBron already bought a $21 million home in Los Angeles a couple of years ago so this certainly doesn’t guarantee he’s preparing for a move to the West Coast, but it also doesn’t do anything to quiet the rumors that he’ll be playing home games at Staples Center next season.

James, now in his 15th season of NBA service, does have several ties to Los Angeles. His business partner, Maverick Carter, is based in the city. And James’ production company, Springhill Entertainment, is based at Warner Bros. Studios.