Words by Leslie Monet

Drake couldn’t help but to bless the Mike WiLL Made-It’s track after hearing straight heat on Trouble’s “Bring It Back” single, released last night (December 7th). According to super producer Mike WiLL, “I let Drake hear it, and Drake was like, ‘Yo, this song is crazy,’ and he ended up hopping on that joint, smoking that joint.”

Rumors of the collaboration between the trio spread last year, when a snippet of the song was played during Art Basel in Miami. Fans have been sitting on the edge of their seats ever since.

Trouble, one of Atlanta’s best-kept-secret MC’s, has been slowly gaining momentum outside of the region with features including Lil Yachty, Young Dolph and YFN Lucci to name a few.

“Bring It Back” opens up with a hypnotizing 808 and snare drum combination, followed by Trouble’s opening verse and catchy chorus making listeners automatically familiar and in tune with the track. We don’t have to wait too long for Drake’s bars, which come in right around the 2:32 mark. “Yeah, I don’t play no games boy, I’m at your head/All about the family, niggas took the pledge/Now you gotta own up to that shit you said/You can’t push us to the edge, Trouble from the edge/Hit the gas and we outta there/Do it for the six because we started there.”

A video is also in the works for the banger as Mike WiLL revealed “We’re just trying to make sure the project is all the way ill and complete and done.” It’s still unknown if the track will make it to Trouble’s upcoming project after slight disappointment when Ransom 2 was released without the track.

What we do know is that the two have an entirely separate vault of hits; “Me and Trouble did a whole project in like three or four days”, claimed the Georgia producer. Listen to the long-awaited collabo here.