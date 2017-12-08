Machine Gun Kelly, XAmbassadors and Bebe Rexha to Perform New Hit “Home” on ‘The Voice’

The Source has exclusively learned that Machine Gun Kelly, XAmbassadors and Bebe Rexha will perform their new single “Home” on THE VOICE next week.

“Home” by Cleveland, Ohio native MGK, X Ambassadors & Rexha is one of the lead singles from BRIGHT: THE ALBUM, the official soundtrack for the upcoming Netflix action film BRIGHT, starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton.

The smash single, which is currently climbing global streaming, sales and radio charts, was the No. 1 most-added song at Top 40 radio this week, and has been streamed over 30 million times worldwide since its release only two weeks ago.

“Home” is accompanied by a heart-warming companion video directed by acclaimed BRIGHT filmmaker David Ayer, streaming now at Atlantic Records’ official YouTube channel. BRIGHT: THE ALBUM arrives at all music retailers and streaming services on Friday, December 15th. BRIGHT premieres Friday, December 22nd around the globe on Netflix.

The Voice, starring resident judges Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, alongside Miley Cyrus and newcomer Jennifer Hudson, airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.