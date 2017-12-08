OVO signee Roy Wood$ has been creating a lot of noise right now. From his collab on PNB Rock’s latest effort, Catch These Vibes. ‘Lowkey’ was included with some of PNB Rock’s standout tracks on the album. The song featured the Brampton-bred signer along side 24Hrs and PnB himself.

Roy Wood$’ album Say Less consists of 16 tracks with only a few features which includes the likes of PARTYNEXTDOOR, dvsn, and 24Hrs. This is Roy Wood$’ fourth project and is currently catching a lot of heat. The OVO artist has been busy touring and promoting his album as well as appearing on Sway’s radio show recently. The album itself is a solid contemporary project with a slight EDM-ish vibe and simple but memorable rhymes. Something an artist can’t help but embrace as they enter a mass market. Listen below.

Photo Credit: Drew Carrymore