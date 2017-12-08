Earlier this month, reports surfaced about Quentin Tarantino’s plans for Star Trek. A new update from Deadline has just confirmed Paramount is moving forward with the director’s pitch, and it will be a R-rated endeavor.

According to new reports, Tarantino pitched as Star Trek film to JJ Abrams and Paramount. The director then met with a writers room containing Mark L. Smith, Lindsey Beer, and Drew Pearce. Deadline says Smith appears to the frontrunner to nab the film’s scripting gig, and that is not all. If the reports are correct, then Tarantino is requiring his Star Trek project be R-rated, and Paramount agreed to the condition.

When it comes to scripting, Smith’s style would fit with Tarantino’s vision. The reported frontrunner is best known for co-writing The Revenant starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The writer has also worked on various horror projects like The Vacancy. The writers room’s other contenders have plenty of work backing up their resumes. Pearce’s script credits include projects like Iron Man 3 while Beer’s is overseeing Godzilla vs. Kong.

Reports say that one of the three writers will be locked in quickly. The movie will be planned out while Tarantino films his next feature about the Manson murders of 1969.