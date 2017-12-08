Words by Megan Ambers

When it comes down to luxury and money, Rick Ross knows both very well.

The MMG mogul and rapper is set to launch his very own line of hair and beard care products for men. Ricky Rozay has a partnership with RICH Hair Care brand, a brand that believes in making luxury products more affordable.

The rapper posted a photo on his Instagram, teasing a few of his products scheduled to be released in January of 2018. The line isn’t only for men, women can join in on the fun too, as RICH Hair Care products also includes moisturizers, deep conditioners and more.

@therichhaircare hits shelves January 2018. Ladies join the team #Rp A post shared by The Boss Rick Ross,Yung Renzel (@richforever) on Dec 3, 2017 at 12:52am PST

Of course, if you can’t wait until January, then head over to RICH Hair Care Website and see what tickles your fancy.