Smoogie is the next artist to look out for. The young emcee has dove head first into this music thing and he is not turning back. He obviously is a student of the music industry and perfecting his craft from the sound of his flow. He names Drake and Tory Lanez as artist he watches and listens to as well.

The New York emcee is here with his latest single entitled “One Time”. He also dropped the video which you can view above, and it’s a certified club banger. He said artists are “making catchy songs and their verse’s ain’t saying nothing. I want to make dope hooks and dope verses.” Smoogie has certainly accomplished this goal in this new track.

The song is getting play overseas, in the South, and in his hometown. He is currently working on a mixtape entitled Coolest of the Coldest. The first single, “Way Up”, is set to feature Millyz and Smoogie calls it a “classic”.