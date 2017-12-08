Travis Scott and Quavo’s Project Finally Has a Name & May Drop Before 2018

Travis Scott and Quavo have been teasing their joint project for a long time now. Some fans don’t even think it’s still happening, but Quavo revealed that the album is being mixed and won’t disappoint.

Me and this Travis record is going to the biggest collab album that you probably heard for the 2017 and 2018,” Quavo told Beats 1. “We’ve been sitting marinating, working. It’s done. It’s off for mixing. So you know when it’s done for mixing, it’s ready to go.

The project is titled Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, which is certainly a catchy album title.

The Migos frontman has been a busy man lately. Quavo is gearing up for the release of Culture 2 in January, is featured on his label’s compilation album Control the Streets Vol. 1, and the “Motorsport” video recently dropped.

La Flame and Quavo have been teasing this album for a long time, so fans aren’t holding their breath. But when it does drop (if it drops), it’s undoubtedly going to go hard.